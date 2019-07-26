Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.92. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 1,880 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.