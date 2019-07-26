Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.70

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 41328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

