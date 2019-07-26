Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Position Reduced by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,417. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11.

