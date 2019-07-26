Intu Properties (INTU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intu Properties (LON: INTU) recently:

7/22/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/9/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/2/2019 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/25/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/24/2019 – Intu Properties had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 90 ($1.18). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/4/2019 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 84 ($1.10). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/4/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/28/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:INTU traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 77.40 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.96. Intu Properties plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.