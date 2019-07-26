INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.90. INTL Fcstone shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $780.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in INTL Fcstone by 4.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTL)

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.