Intl Fcstone Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $153.92. 26,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.78 and a 12 month high of $154.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

