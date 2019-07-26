Intl Fcstone Inc. Raises Stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 34,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,589. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

