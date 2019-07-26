Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,231 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,337,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 746,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,894,000 after buying an additional 440,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,545,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,437. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.84.

