Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in United Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 40,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 789,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,752. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.39.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

