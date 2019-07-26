Intl Fcstone Inc. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 21.0% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. 43,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

