Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,068,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

BA traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.38. 2,389,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

