Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,721. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

