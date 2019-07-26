Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Southern by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,818. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

