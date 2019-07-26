inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.38 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given inTest an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

INTT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,758. inTest has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

