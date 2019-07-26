Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

