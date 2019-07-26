International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 8.9%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, 162,158 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 106,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

