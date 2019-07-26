International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $250.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider John Mangelaars bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,104.27).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.