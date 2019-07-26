International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 627.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 620.33 ($8.11).

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC lowered shares of to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total value of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

IAG traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 438 ($5.72). 4,921,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 458.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.