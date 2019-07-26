Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Intermolecular shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 15,800 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMI shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Intermolecular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Ii L.P. Redpoint sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intermolecular stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Intermolecular makes up about 1.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 4.89% of Intermolecular as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI)

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

