Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 888,528 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 362,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $938.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,838,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,555,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,788,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,735,000 after buying an additional 379,771 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 390,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 303,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,226,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 213,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

