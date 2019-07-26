Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICE. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.21.

NYSE ICE opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $3,050,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,035 shares of company stock worth $15,399,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

