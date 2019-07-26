Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 109,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $707,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $3,050,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,399,246. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $89.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.