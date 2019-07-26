Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,079,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,662. The company has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Intel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

