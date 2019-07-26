Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.515-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Integra Lifesciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

IART traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 431,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

