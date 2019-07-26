Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given a $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 381,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,411. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,808 shares of company stock worth $1,509,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

