Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Insperity posted sales of $922.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,522 shares of company stock worth $9,704,069 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Insperity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.59. 24,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,224. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

