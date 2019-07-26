Insider Selling: Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells 4,709 Shares of Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.30. 590,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $513.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

