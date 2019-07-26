Insider Selling: Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Major Shareholder Sells 14,579 Shares of Stock

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $72,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,989,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clinic Carilion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Clinic Carilion sold 87,960 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $441,559.20.

On Friday, July 19th, Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $151,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $101,077.70.

Shares of LUNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 37,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Communications Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

