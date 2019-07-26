Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $114,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,045. The company has a market capitalization of $671.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

