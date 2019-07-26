Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $114,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,045. The company has a market capitalization of $671.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
