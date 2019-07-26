Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 8,260 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. 1,214,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 501,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.