Insider Buying: Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) Insider Buys 312 Shares of Stock

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) insider Gervais Williams purchased 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.69).

LON:MGR traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 49.20 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,388. Miton Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.20 ($1.00). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

Get Miton Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGR shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.