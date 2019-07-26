Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Insider Buys $10,415.10 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 1,490 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $10,415.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,622.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MMLP stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $418,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
