Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Insider Buys $10,415.10 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 1,490 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $10,415.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,622.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MMLP stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $418,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

