Insider Buying: BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Acquires A$210,625.84 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 161,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$210,625.84 ($149,380.03).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 213,229 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$275,065.41 ($195,081.85).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 93,094 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,022.20 ($85,831.35).

On Thursday, June 20th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 112,405 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,746.75 ($107,621.81).

On Thursday, June 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 68,000 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,800.00 ($65,106.38).

On Thursday, June 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 150,832 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,164.80 ($149,762.27).

ASX:BWR opened at A$1.28 ($0.91) on Friday. BlackWall Property Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.31.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

