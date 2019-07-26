Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.34, approximately 2,967 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.