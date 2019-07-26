Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Innova has a market cap of $56,428.00 and $201.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.