INMAX Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $24,618.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00294706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.01643357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000619 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,761,118 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.