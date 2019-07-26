Ink Price Up 5.5% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, CoinBene and LBank. Ink has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $15,071.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00295274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.01656741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LBank, CoinBene, Exmo, Exrates, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.