ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ING. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 180,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 25.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 548,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 25.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 72,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 22.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 35.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.