Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. Independent Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.69.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

