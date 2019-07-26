Independent Bank’s (INDB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $124,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $317,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $539,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

