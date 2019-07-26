Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lifted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. 28,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,277. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

