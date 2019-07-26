Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY19 guidance to $7.55-7.85 EPS.

ITW stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. 2,867,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,048. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,071,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,821 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14,261.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 387,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

