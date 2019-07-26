IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $7.25. IKONICS shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 4,001 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

