IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.26. 68,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,371. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.39.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

