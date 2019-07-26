IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.54. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,237. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $206.09. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $600,263.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

