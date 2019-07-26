IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Planning raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $551,745.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $979,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,467 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $81.00 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

