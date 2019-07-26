IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $386,757,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,277 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,645,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 958,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after purchasing an additional 674,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

