IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.