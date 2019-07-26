IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,096,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,826 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

