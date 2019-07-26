IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $373,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,675,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $489.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.07. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $528.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.